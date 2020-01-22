Spectra at the Casper Events Center Has Declared the 2019 SEASON OF GIVING a Success

Spectra at the Casper Events Center has announced the results of the 2019 SEASON OF GIVING and declares this year's event a success.

During the month of December, Spectra's focus was on a season of giving, sharing, and promoting social good. Through various events, we were able to highlight amazing people, charities, and causes with the goal of generating fundraising dollars, raising awareness, and spreading holiday cheer in the Casper Community.

The Season kicked-off with a food drive to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies along with a pet drive to benefit the Casper Humane Society. Donations were accepted at the venue every day of the month. Patrons that brought donations to events in December were given a voucher for a free popcorn from the concession stand.

The Booze and Bacon Festival was held on Saturday, December 14th. This bacon-filled event is produced by Backwards Distilling, the Casper Events Center, and Townsquare Media. A portion of ticket sales, totaling $800, was donated to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. The Ramkota Hotel's Big Ticket Winner was announced at the Booze and Bacon Festival as well. The winner gets two tickets to every event at the Casper Events Center in 2020 along with a reserved parking space.

Teen Night, sponsored by Wyoming Behavioral Institute, was held on Wednesday, December 18th. This night of free fun was open to teens ages 13 and up. DJ Nyke was the emcee and music was provided by Rocky Mountain Sound and Lights. Activities included basketball, music, dancing, pool tables, corn hole, table tennis, video games, putt-putt golf and more. Thanks to Wyoming Amusements for providing many of the activities and games. Free pizza and drinks were be provided courtesy of Pizza Hut and Pepsi. Parents and guardians were invited to chaperone their teens. There were over 400 attendees at the 2019 Season of Giving Teen Night. Attendees that brought donations for the Food & Pet Drive were entered to win door prizes. Door prize raffle tickets were also available for $1 each.

A free Family Movie Night was on Friday, December 20th. The movie ELF starring Will Ferrell was show plus a kid-friendly craft station included reindeer hats, mini-Grinches, coloring, and mini Charlie Brown Christmas trees. The Casper Events Center provided free popcorn and a free candy-bar featuring a variety of sweet treats. There were nearly 200 people in attendance at the Family Movie Night.

Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by Reliant Federal Credit Union, was held in the Summit Room on Saturday, December 21. Santa was on-site to visit with the kids and get a photo. Photos were published to the Casper Events Center's Facebook page (Facebook.com/CasperEventsCetner). In addition to a pancake and sausage breakfast, there was hot chocolate, coloring, and Christmas cookie decorating. While the breakfast and activities were free, there was a $1 per person registration fee and registrations were limited. $227 of registration fees were collected and donated to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and the Casper Humane Society.

To recap, over 800 people attended the three free public events in the 2019 Season of Giving. Roughly 300 pounds of food and pet products were collected and donated, along with over $400, to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and the Casper Humane Society.

Spectra Venue Management would like to thank Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Reliant Federal Credit Union, the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Townsquare Media, KISS 104.7 FM,

Shawn "DJ Nyke" Jackson, Rocky Mountain Sound and Lights, and Wyoming Amusements for their support of the 2019 Season of Giving.

The Season of Giving will return in December 2020. Follow the Casper Events Center on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more information about this and other events in 2020.





