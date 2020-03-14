Sol Acting Studios Announces Safety Precautions Due to COVID-19

Sol Acting Studios have announced safety precautions being taken in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read their full statement below:

We stand in a moment of history that will truly test our fortitude and humanity. We will forever remember this time and how we lived through it. At Sol Acting Studios, we are committed to serving New Mexico and the Film Industry, no matter what. This means we are introducing remote programming and making sure our in-person class experience is as safe as possible.

In the next round of classes and productions shoots we are limiting partner contacts and taking precautions to make sure our studio is disinfected and students have access to wipes and hand sanitizer. We are encouraging at risk students to stay home and are providing the option to take classes online via zoom meetings. This is the exact trend for casting, and we are committed to helping actors realize their potential in the digital age.

It is in times like these that we are reminded how precious life is and how every moment is an absolute blessing. As we see how the situation progresses we will be constantly evaluating the situation and will follow up with more details as they come. Always know that we are here for you and will continue to push forward in the spirit of creativity and human connection. Let us never forget why we make movies and may we never take life for granted.

Thank you for making our lives at Sol Acting Studios so meaningful.





