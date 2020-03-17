SPRING FEST Featuring Nelly Postponed to October

Article Pixel Mar. 17, 2020  
SPRING FEST Featuring Nelly Postponed to October

Due to the current state of the nation, the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony scheduled for April 29th has been postponed to October 30th.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.

For more information about the Casper Events Center, visit: www.caspereventscenter.com



