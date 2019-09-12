Russian Ballet Theatre's SWAN LAKE Comes To Popejoy Hall

The Russian Ballet Theatre visits Popejoy Hall on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 6:30 pm with an enchanting performance of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. Ten-time International Ballet Competition medalist and prima ballerina, Olga Kifyak glides across the stage performing both roles of the white swan, Odette and the BLACK SWAN, Odile. Russian Ballet Theatre presents a powerful performance filled with romance, deception, and tragedy. Featuring the rarely seen "Waltz of the BLACK SWAN," the Russian Ballet Theatre breathes new life into a classic tale.



Composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake made its 1877 debut in Moscow. Written just shy of a year from when it was commissioned in 1875, Tchaikovsky's excitement to complete the composition proved successful. Both the ballet and composition needed to undergo changes after its initial debut due to critical reception. Eventually, the score and choreography were re-worked and became the beloved ballet that is known today.



On the night of his 21st birthday, Prince Seigfried wanders into the forest and discovers a flock of spell-binded swans. Determined to break the evil sorcerer's spell, Prince Seigfried and the Swan Queen, Odette are forced endure a series of trials and deception. The Russian Ballet Theatre's misson intends to honor the traditions of Russian ballet, including original hand-made sets and costume. In this new production of Swan Lake, Russian Ballet Theatre pays homage to the origins of Russian ballet. Prima Ballerina, Olga Kifyak's ability to transition from soft to powerful will make ballet devotees feel as though they have seen Swan Lake for the first time!



For additional information about this production, please visit www.russianballettheatre.com



Tickets for Russian Ballet Theatre will be on sale beginning September 13 for $79, $65, $55, $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





