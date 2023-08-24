Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA in Performance

Fiesta Melodrama will run through September 10, 2023 at the Santa Fe Playhouse

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has begun performances for the 101st Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama, written by Bawdy and Beautiful Santa Feans, and directed by Melodrama veteran, Felix Cordova. Fiesta Melodrama will run through September 10, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501).

The Melodrama is our community’s farcical Year in Review, skewering politicians, public-school policy, police, the press, and everything else that makes Santa Fe so “different.” 

With Felix Cordova as Saul, Haly Etlantus as Lottanalgas, Lucy Felt as Singly/Texan, Tristan Ikeda as Mija, Riley Samuel Merritt as Thomas, Nick Pelton as Moose, and Debra Weiner as Kareen/Texan.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, costume design by Talia Pura, sound design by Goiyo Perez, choreography by Laura Orozco-Garrett, music direction by Theo Kutsko, props design by Shawna Howley, and stage management by Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen and Shawna Howley. Lighting coordinator is Robert “Bobby” Peatman.

Photo Credit: C. Stanley Photography.

Haly Etlantus, Debra Weiner, and Tris Ikeda

Felix Cordova, Haly Etlantus, Debra Weiner and Tris Ikeda

Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda

Tris Ikeda and Haly Etlantus

Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda

Haly Etlantus and Tris Ikeda

Tris Ikeda and Riley Samuel Merritt

Tris Ikeda, Debra Weiner, Nick Pelton, Haly Etlantus, and Lucy Felt

Nick Pelton, Tris Ikeda, Lucy Felt, Debra Weiner, and Haly Etlantus

Tris Ikeda, Lucy Felt, Felix Cordova, Riley Samuel Merritt, Debra Weiner, Haly Etlantus, and Nick Pelton

Felix Cordova, Nick Pelton, Tris Ikeda, Riley Samuel Merritt, Debra Weiner, Lucy Felt, and Haly Etlantus.

Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda

Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda

Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda

Lucy Felt, Debra Weiner, and Riley Samuel Merritt

Lucy Felt, Riley Samuel Merrit, and Debra Weiner

Nick Pelton, Felix Cordova, Haly Etlantus, Lucy Felt, Debra Weiner, Tris Ikeda, and Riley Samuel Merritt.

Nick Pelton, Felix Cordova, Haly Etlantus, Lucy Felt, Debra Weiner, Tris Ikeda, and Riley Samuel Merrit.




