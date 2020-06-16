Organizations Across New Mexico Receive Funding From the National Endowment for the Arts

According to the Albuquerque Journal, three organizations in Albuquerque were awarded $100,000 from The National Endowment for the Arts.

Opera Southwest was awarded $20,000 for a new opera based on the life of Frida Kahlo by composer Robert Xavier Rodriguez, and librettists Hilary Blecher and Migdalia Cruz. The opera is set to premiere in February 2021.

In addition, 516 ARTS was awarded $30,000 to support two exhibitions addressing issues related to the French Caribbean and Haiti.

Finally, The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will receive $50,000 to support community design workshops and a pilot entrepreneurship program.

Other awards to New Mexico arts organizations include:

$25,000 to Music at Angel Fire Inc. to support the Music from Angel Fire summer chamber music festival.

$10,000 to the Roswell Symphony Orchestra Inc. to support a performance and community engagement project.

$25,000 to the International Folk Art Foundation in Santa Fe to support "Dressing with Purpose: Belonging and Resistance in Scandinavia" at the Museum of International Folk Art.

$20,000 to the Pueblo of Pojoaque to support traditional arts instruction at the Poeh Cultural Center.

$20,000 to the Ralph T. Coe Foundation for the Arts in Santa Fe to support "James Kivetoruk Moses: Master Artist."

$10,000 to Santa Fe Pro Musica to support a performance project of chamber orchestra and baroque ensemble programs.

$30,000 to Wise Fool New Mexico in Santa Fe to support circus arts training and performances.

$20,000 to SITE Santa Fe to support a retrospective exhibition and catalogue of work by Brazilian artist Regina Silveira.

Read more on Albuquerque Journal.

