New Year's Eve Party & 40th Anniversary Kick-Off Event Announced At The Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center will be celebrating it's 40th Anniversary of business in 2022 and New Year's Eve is the kick-off event for a stellar 2022.

The event is Friday, December 31st. Doors open at 7:00 pm. The Prime Rib Buffet Dinner begins at 7:30 pm. The first live, local entertainment is Kaspen Haley taking the stage at 8:30 pm. Bruce Knell and Eight Second Ride will begin at 10 pm to help ring in the new year.

The evening's activities will include dancing, a photo booth, various 40th anniversary displays, a balloon drop, ball drop, & champagne toast at midnight. We'll be announcing the winner of the 2022 Big Ticket Contest during the evening. The winner of the Big Ticket contest, presented by the Ramkota Hotel, will receive 4 tickets and a reserved parking spot to EVERY event in 2022. Plus, take a free guided tour of the venue where you can get a behind the scenes look and check out where the stars hang out before they go on stage!

The Ford Wyoming Center continues to provide a series of safety protocols including:

Employees are subject to a daily temperature checks and symptom screenings;

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas;

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene;

The venue's HVAC system has the ability to cycle air 6 times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air;

While there's no real, official dress code for our party, we do encourage attendees to bust out that one fabulous outfit you've been saving for a special occasion.

This event is open to the public ages 21 and up only. Tickets are $75 per Person or $140 per Couple. Tables of 8 are available for $540. VIP Tables of 8 are available for $750 and include in-seat bar ordering, upscale appetizers at your table, plus the ability to have your business or group name posted in the arena and a shout out during the event. Tickets are on sale now at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, by phone at 800-442-2256, or online at www.SinclairTix.com.

For more information about the Ford Wyoming Center, visit: FordWyomingCenter.com.