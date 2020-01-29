Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire Will Take the Popejoy Stage in March

Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire take the Popejoy stage on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm for an evening of traditional songs, stories, and dance straight from the heart of the Emerald Isle. Sing along to these classic songs and take a trip through the rich world of Irish culture.

Born in Wexford, Michael Londra got his start as the lead singer for Broadway's Riverdance in 2001. Since then, he has earned the title of Ireland's leading tenor for his incredible voice and wildly popular renditions of beloved Irish tunes such as "Danny Boy." Londra is joined by a 5-piece ensemble and the world-class dancers of the Celtic Fire for an electric and exuberant show. While Irish music has seen a recent revival fused with modern music, The Celtic Fire stays true to the root of Irish music and dance. They perform with all traditional instruments, including the frenetic fiddle, booming bodhran drums, and soulful uilleann pipes.

Londra's Emmy®-nominated PBS special has aired over 400 times nationwide. He has performed with Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo, Sarah Brightman and Kathryn Jenkins. Having performed in 40 countries, Michael Londra has captured the hearts of people all over the world. His banter and easy relationship with the audience makes the show special-along with his performance of "Danny Boy" will leave you speechless.

Tickets for Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire are on sale for $69, $49, $35, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You