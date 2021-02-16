Michael Londra Returns in New Virtual Performance from Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall presents a virtual performance featuring an evening of traditional songs, stories, and dances from across Ireland in Michael Londra's new show, Ireland With Michael. The prerecorded performance features a concert filmed in the National Opera House of Ireland spotlighting the nation's leading musicians and composers.

This special also journeys into the Irish countryside to showcase the heart and history of Irish culture. Join Ireland's leading tenor and take a trip through the wonderous world of Ireland in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. Ireland With Michael will be available to stream online March 16-21, 2021.

Wexford native, Michael Londra rose to global prominence for his powerful voice and wildly popular renditions of beloved Irish tunes. Londra has performed in over 40 countries, including Popejoy Hall in March 2020. Each show spotlights tradition through contemporary performances and honors the root of Irish traditions. In June 2019, Londra returned to his homeland to perform a live show alongside an Irish concert orchestra, two choirs, and musicians from across Ireland. In honor of his Irish heritage, Ireland With Michael travels local villages and countryside and meets traditional talent that celebrates Irish customs and music. From Dublin to Belfast, to the Kennedy Homestead, Londra shares his connection to the soundtrack and tales that shape the Emerald Isle.

Ireland With Michael recognizes the cultural heritage of Ireland and embraces the arts that preserve centuries worth of traditions. Celebrate the St. Patrick's season and venture across Ireland with Michael Londra from the comfort of your home. Tickets for Ireland With Michael are free, but must be reserved in advance to stream the performance. Reserve tickets at popejoypresents.com.

