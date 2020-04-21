Albuquerque Mayor Keller Announces $500,000 To Support Creative Economy Relief Efforts

Youth Engagement Digital Programming

CSD is directing up to $50,000 to fund contracts with local creatives and teaching artists who can create original, engaging video content designed to engage youth in educational activities connected to arts and culture that can be broadcast and streamed on the city's public access channels and/or other digital platforms (Facebook Live, Zoom, interactive websites, etc.). CSD invites proposals for 15, 30, and 45-minute finished videos, one-time digital outreach events, or multi-session classes from artists in the Albuquerque community. Project budgets will range from $250 to $2,500. Applications for creative pitches will be open on April 6 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through May 1, 2020. Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2X2CgAB

Mayor's Creative Youth Corps

The Mayor's Creative Youth Corps is a retooling of the Mayor's Summer Art Institute first implemented in 1999 by Mayor Jim Baca. Now in its 21st year, Mayor Keller's administration is refocusing the program into becoming the city's professional level, paid summer internship program for high school aged students to apply for creative and/or arts leadership internships offered in a variety of creative disciplines across the entire city.



The Mayor's Creative Youth Corps internship program will take place June and July of 2020 and not only prepare youth with job development skills, but would also build a foundation of creative community networks through structured cohort activities in addition to the actual internship.