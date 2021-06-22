Las Cruces High School Puts Together Outdoor Performance of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Nearly 400 Students

This month, Las Cruces High School put on a performance of Beauty and the Beast, the first production at the school since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Nearly 400 students took part in the production, Las Cruces Sun News reports.

"It just was truly magical ... to watch them come together and help each other and support each other," said LCHS Principal Michelle Ronga. "As we slowly ease our way into some normality ... I think they'll continue to find ways to have these productions and to be able to do it safely."

The production had four performances, running from June 10 to June 12. Students from orchestra, band, choir and dance joined the drama club to put together the show. Ronga said this was the first time the school had done a performance to this scale.

"When we come together, and we all bring forth our best talents, and we celebrate each other's talents, there's just a rich opportunity for us to do something that transcends what one group can do," Ronga said. "One group can have a play, and it'll come out great, but this was beyond that."

Brandy Snyder, LCHS's theater teacher, said that many of the students either had no performance or acting experience or hadn't had an opportunity to practice in over a year. A lot of students skipped their online modules and there was a lot of review once they returned to in-person instruction.

Snyder says she is now making plans for a fall production, but it is unclear whether or not it will be outdoors. The location will depend on school district, county and state COVID-19 Safe restrictions.

Read more on Las Cruces Sun News.