ELIZABETH I Closes The 6th Annual Aux Dog QSOLO FESTIVAL

ELIZABETH I closes the 6th Annual QSOLO FESTIVAL this weekend, with TAMARA MENEGHINI.

What was Queen Elizabeth I really like? So many scholars have written about the monarch of Shakespeare's time. What if she were to share some of her most important and private stories of the people, places and events of her life? What would we see? What would we hear? And what would we learn about a woman who was considered one of the greatest leaders in history?

This show is grounded in research by leading Elizabeth I historian, Carole Levin, including many passages taken directly from Elizabeth's' "own words". Levin, together with Tamara Meneghini and director, Lynn Nichols, has crafted a mesmerizing dramatization of the captivating and complicated queen and her time period. Tamara Meneghini brings the monarch to life weaving together excerpts from Shakespeare's cannon with her words and stories, to heighten poignant parallels in the life of Elizabeth I and many of the characters she somehow inspired. Elizabeth I - In Her Own Words promises to offer an intimate exploration of the queen, her upbringing, her life, loves and her connection to the beloved Bard.

Tammy Meneghini's most recent acting credits include ADMISSIONS (with Curious Theatre Company, Denver), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HAMLET, MEASURE FOR MEASURE, and THE FANTASTICS (with the Colorado Shakespeare Festival); and also GIDION'S KNOT, MASTER CLASS, REASON, THE VISIT, and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Her award-winning solo performance piece THE GREAT GODDESS BAZAAR, has toured extensively around the country and world and ELIZABETH I - IN HER OWN WORDS, continues to tour frequently. She recently directed and choreographed a new translation of HECUBA at the University of Colorado Boulder, with Diane Rayor.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You