Dona Ana Arts Council Announces Virtual Camp Classes

Due to recent guidance from Governor Lujan Grisham for summer camps, a student-teacher ratio of 5:1 and maintenance of social distancing, Doña Ana Arts Council have cancelled Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) , Opera Storytellers Camp, and Career Art Path (CAP).

Playdate

It's not the same in-person experience, but Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) is offering a free on-line program titled Playdate. It is a fun, interactive, set of daily activities based on their one-week International Tour Program. Students learn lines, build props, sing songs, create costumes, and perform with their families. All with simple steps and MCT's professional guidance, they have video tutorials and all the materials you need, including downloadable music, for your use. Families can create MCT magic in their very own home! MCT asks for a $5-$10 donation, if that is doable for your family.

Learn more at https://mctinc.org/childrens-theatre-in-missoula-2/mcts-playdate/

