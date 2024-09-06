DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE to be Presented at The Adobe Theater This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adobe Theater will present DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE, October 18 - November 3 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm (additional performance Thursday October 31 at 7.30pm - tickets $10).

A new and shocking version (adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher)of Robert Louis Stevenson's short novella: The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. It is the classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror. On the fog-bound streets of Victoria-era London, Dr. Henry Jekyll's experiments with exotic "Powders and Tinctures" have brought forth his other self - Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to

comprehend. When Hyde meets a woman who stirs his interest, Jekyll fears for

her life and decides to end his experiments. But Hyde has other ideas, and so the two sides battle each other in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine who shall be the master and who is his slave.

The appeal to director Yannig Morin "is a fascinating tale of the human psyche and a superb example of masterful writing. Jefferey Hatcher's adaptation of the classic comes remarkably close to Stevenson's original vision. "I find it most appealing for its horror gothic nature. Theatrical plays of horror are a rare treat and the opportunity to direct a play of this kind gives way to a temptation I simply cannot ignore. Could this project lead to excellence or injury? Like Dr. Jekyll and his potion, there's only one way to really know... GO, GO, GO!"

One actor plays Dr. Jekyll, four actors play Mr. Hyde! The cast includes Mario Cabrera, Catalina, Kristen Hernstein Cooper, Emily Cox, Eddie Dethlefs, Neil Faulconbridge, Gillian Hughes-Fenchel, Josh Johnson, Joel Miller, Garrick Milo, Michael Weppler, supported by Veronica Apodaca, Clair Gardner, Kaidyn Gogel, Nicholas Johnson and Alexander Papponi.



