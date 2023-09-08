Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter To El Paso, TX

Catch his hilarious shows at Bart Reed's Comic Strip from Sept 14-16.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo 1 Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON Photo 2 Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON
Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Book Launch and Poetry Reading with Genevieve Betts Photo 3 Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Book Launch and Poetry Reading with Genevieve Betts
Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October Photo 4 Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October

Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter To El Paso, TX

Las Vegas based comedian Don Barnhart has something for everyone. His Family Friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special, "The Obese Police" is appropriate for all ages while his new upcoming Amazon Prime, "Sticks 'N Stones" he takes it to the limit.

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedian Don Barnhart goes from family friendly to risqué in a hysterically palatable way delighting audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Barnhart delivers his comedy with a natural improvisational flair, shining light and taking on subjects from silly childhood antics to cancel culture is such a disarming matter you'll think he read your mind.

The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy club isn't for you."

Barnhart added, "I try to use my gift of humor to shine light on subjects that might be too sensitive for the easily offended. It's not about being dirty, but about taking on subjects we need and should be talking about. All are welcome but remember, this is a Comedy Show so leave your inhibitions at the door, stop taking life so seriously and let's enjoy some laughter at the absurdity of life."

Performing with Barnhart is Ron Coleman who started out as a stuntman and MMA fighter. He's been seen in over 30 movies including The Terminator and Reservoir Dogs.

For those of you easily offended, Don Barnhart does work clean and his new family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special can be seen at:

Don Barnhart's shows run Sept 14-16 at Bart Reed's Comic Strip in El Paso, Texas.

Advance tickets are highly suggested and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the club at 915-779-5233




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter To El Paso, TX Photo
Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Laughter To El Paso, TX

Get ready to laugh out loud as comedian Don Barnhart brings his unique brand of humor to El Paso, Texas. Don't miss his hilarious shows at Bart Reed's Comic Strip from Sept 14-16. Advance tickets are highly recommended.

2
Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Kelsea Landon Stars in Psychological Thriller ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse presents the psychological thriller On Clover Road, written by one of America's most prolific and widely produced playwrights, Steven Dietz. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo Present Flamenco Passion at Teatro Paraguas Photo
Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo Present Flamenco Passion at Teatro Paraguas

Santa Fe’s premiere flamenco troupe, Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, will present Flamenco Passion as the Flamenco Fiesta de Santa Fe Fall 2023 concert at Teatro Paraguas, where the troupe has performed since 2013.

4
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON Photo
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON

 Las Cruces-based Dark Circles Contemporary Dance is proud to announce the highly anticipated world premiere of 'TEN-GALLON,' a revolutionary dance production created by the internationally award-winning choreographer and director—and Las Cruces native—Joshua L. Peugh.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Paños Prophecy
National Hispanic Cultural Center (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glory Gone
Maxwell Museum of Anthropology (9/14-9/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You