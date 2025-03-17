Cast and Creative Team Set For LAUGHS IN SPANISH At The Santa Fe Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santa Fe Playhouse will present LAUGHS IN SPANISH, by playwright Alexis Scheer (OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD), directed by Vanessa Rios y Valles.

LAUGHS IN SPANISH will perform on the mainstage from May 1 - May 25, 2025. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night is Saturday, May 3rd at 7:30 pm.

Synopsis: It's Art Basel, and the stakes are high for the gallery that Mariana runs in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami. And when Mariana's movie-star mother tries to help out, things get even more complicado. LAUGHS IN SPANISH is a fast-paced, cafecíto-induced comedy about art and success - and mothers and daughters.

Note from SFP Artistic Director Anna Hogan:

"In a world of division, Laughs in Spanish offers a refreshing perspective, exploring identity in a multicultural context through themes of motherhood, gender, and the balance between art and money. Using humor, the characters confront personal and societal challenges, forging paths toward reconciliation. At its heart, the play celebrates resilience, self-discovery, and love.

Presenting this work at the Santa Fe Playhouse reflects our commitment to uplifting, healing, and connecting through art. In today's complex world, stories that embrace joy, empathy, and connection are more important than ever. This play reminds us of the healing power of laughter and the strength found in vulnerability. It creates a space where diverse voices are heard, identities celebrated, and human connection honored. In a time of polarization, Laughs in Spanish reminds us that the most transformative art fosters empathy and healing."

With Mariah Montoya as Mari, Christina Martos* as Estella, Ariana Roybal as Caro, Marc Sinoway* as Juan, and Jess Haring as Jenny.

Features scenic design by Chadney Everett, costume design by Brianna Fristoe, sound design by Saibi Khalsa and Cullen Elliott, lighting design by Zac Goin, props design by Sandra Lopez and intimacy design by Zoe Burke. The stage manager is Lara Terrell.

Additional personnel to be announced at a later date. Tickets range from $15 - $75 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing May 1 and 2nd); $5 Rush tickets after opening night) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime. *Member of Actors' Equity Association

Comments