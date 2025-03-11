CIRQUE MECHANICS PEDAL PUNK Comes To Popejoy Hall In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque Mechanics will return to Popejoy Hall with its latest spectacle, Pedal Punk, on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

Founded in 2004 by German wheel artist Chris Lashua, Cirque Mechanics has redefined the American circus with its signature blend of inspired storytelling, mechanical staging, and raw, unfiltered performance. Their shows, deeply rooted in realism, evoke a timeless and relevant message, setting them apart in contemporary circus.

Pedal Punk transports audiences into a steampunk-inspired adventure set in a quirky bike repair shop. This innovative production seamlessly merges traditional circus disciplines with inventive engineering, creating a distinct visual and theatrical experience. Audiences of all ages will be captivated as daring acrobats and aerialists perform gravity-defying feats on a stage that transforms before their eyes.

At the heart of the performance is an awe-inspiring display of mechanics, featuring 90 different wheels and over 25 bike variations, including the 3,000-pound gantry bike, penny farthings, BMX bikes, unicycles, and more. A dynamic ensemble of dancers, jugglers, contortionists, trampolinists, and aerialists brings this high-energy world to life, delivering a performance filled with breathtaking skill and playful storytelling.

Tickets for Cirque Mechanics Pedal Punk are $75, $65, $45, and $25. Purchase tickets online at popejoypresents.com or in person at the UNM Ticket Office at the Bookstore.

