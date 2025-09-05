BLUE DESERT Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Paraguas will present the premiere production of Blue Desert, a play by Santa Fe poet and playwright John Macker directed by Noah G. Simpson.

Blue Desert is a two-act, four character drama/comedy about a father (played by David Jondreau), a has-been director of horror films, and his adult daughter (Day Forgaard), a teacher, estranged and desperately out of segues, who agree to hike and camp in the southwestern desert for a couple of days to spread her mother's (his ex-wife's) ashes in a beautiful, desolate place that was a favorite of hers. A gesture the father hopes, will restore some semblance of peace, if not renewed love, between them.

Afterwards, exhausted from the heat and distance, they wander into a rural cantina that's about ready to close its doors for good. The owner (Giacomo Zafarano) has enlisted a noted curandera or witch/shaman (JoJo Sena Tarnoff) from south of the border to perform an outrageous ceremony (or curse) in honor of the building and business that's seen better days.

It's within the confines of this decrepit establishment that the four characters begin the arduous (and sometimes comedic) journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Along the way they encounter regret, the dimensions of family, the border, loss, deserts, sacred mushrooms, poetry and horror flicks.

John Macker is a nationally recognized poet whose poetry books include Belated Mornings, Atlas of Wolves, Desert Threnody, and The Blues Drink your Dreams Away. Noah G. Simpson is a longstanding Teatro Paraguas ensemble member whose directorial achievements include Black Range Trilogy (also by John Macker), which premiered at Teatro Paraguas in 2023.