Argos MacCallum to Host Book Launch/Poetry Reading at Teatro Paraguas

MacCallum will read from his newly published collection of poems, Sleeping Woman Mountain.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Teatro Paraguas will host a book launch and poetry reading with Argos MacCallum reading from his newly published collection of poems, Sleeping Woman Mountain. The chapbook is published by Kelsay Books (Utah), and contains collected love poems of the past 30 years.

Argos MacCallum has lived in Santa Fe since 1967, and has worked as a carpenter, furniture-maker, plasterer, ranch manager, scene shop manager, stage and film actor, and stage director.

His first book of poems, She Loved Gravity and Would Fall Down Exquisitely Anywhere, was published in 1987 (Synergetic Press). His poems have appeared in THE Magazine, Poetry London/Apple Magazine, Malpais Review, Lummox Anthology, Desperado Magazine, and PoetryXHunger.com. He served on the Board of the Santa Fe Playhouse for 9 years, co-founded Teatro Paraguas in 2004, and has worked with most every theatre company in Santa Fe.





