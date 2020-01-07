Aquila Theatre Brings George Orwell's 1984 to the Popejoy Stage in March

Aquila Theatre brings George Orwell's masterpiece 1984 to the Popejoy stage for one performance on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm. The classic novel, written by one of literature's most significant authors, provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila's bold, ensemble-driven, physical style.

Written by Orwell in 1944 at the end of World War II, 1984 depicts a society controlled by a totalitarian government bent on repressing all rebellious tendencies. "Big Brother" always watches. Technology becomes a weapon to monitor thoughts and actions to overwhelm citizens with propaganda. Imagined before the existence of computers, this dystopian future explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of skewed information.

As the modern world advances with technological integration, benefits and troubles arise. Aquila's 1984 provides a space to appreciate the value of individual thought. Through a powerful and timely narrative of personal freedom against political repression, Orwell's story resonates more than ever as individuals, systems, and governments clash around the globe. The resurgence of 1984 marks a widespread desire to understand today - looking back as a means to look forward.

Aquila Theatre produces critically acclaimed plays. Their mission to bring the greatest works to the greatest number stems from a simple philosophy: everyone should have the opportunity to engage with high-quality, classical drama at an affordable price in their own community. Aquila Theatre believes everyone should experience the arts from other places and exchange ideas.

Tickets for 1984 are on sale for $65, $45, $35, and $25. Tickets can be purchased at UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Suite 203, and online at popejoypresents.com. To charge by phone call (505) 925-5858. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (505) 277-1569 or emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.





