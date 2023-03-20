Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire Family

HUBBA HUBBA is a comedy that incorporates handmade puppets, dynamic masks, and innovative storytelling to investigate the many qualities of love's triumphs and obstacles.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Santa Fe Playhouse presents the return of puppeteers Alex & Olmsted with a show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.

HUBBA HUBBA will perform April 6 through the 15 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

Created and performed by the Jim Henson Foundation grant award-winning Alex and Olmsted (Milo the Magnificent and MAROONED! A Space Comedy) comes the Southwestern premiere of HUBBA HUBBA, a collection of vignettes that explore the different aspects of romantic love using puppetry and physical comedy. From the dawn of life to modern romance and everything in between, HUBBA HUBBA is a comedy that incorporates handmade puppets, dynamic masks, and innovative storytelling to investigate the many qualities of love's triumphs and obstacles.

Individual Tickets range from $15 - $75 ($5 Rush tickets, space permitting) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in person one hour before showtime. FlexPass subscriptions available. Running Time: 70 Minutes with no intermission. Suitable for All Ages.




