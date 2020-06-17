Albuquerque Theater Space Opens Lobby for Protesters

KUNM has reported that the theater space at 110 Gold Avenue SW, shared by Duke City Repertory Theatre, The Show, The Box, Tricklock Company and Arts Hub, has opened its lobby to protesters, offering bathrooms, water and snacks.

Amelia Ampuero, artistic director with Duke City Repertory Theatre said, "That seemed like one little thing that we could do to help the movement out,"

"We're a place for people to come in and be safe and cared for, and so I think it's just extending out with the protest and we'll do it as long as we can," Juli Hendren, executive director of Tricklock shared.

The lobby will be open through at least June 21st.

