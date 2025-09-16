Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB Comes To The Adobe Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adobe Theater will present Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB. The show runs from October 17th – November 9th. Written in 1954, it is considered Christie's second most successful play.

‘Clarissa' (performed by Kristine Padilla), wife of a diplomat, is adept at spinning tales of adventure, but when a murder takes place in her drawing room, she finds live drama much more cumbersome to deal with.

Nancy has selected many actors familiar to Albuquerque audiences – Carolyn Hogan, Dan Ware, Michael Weppler, Tim Reardon, Lewis Hauser, Eddie Dethlef, Ludwig Puchmayer, Tilly Bohnhoff and Mike Kimmel.

As ‘Clarissa' and her accomplices attempt to dispose of the body, they are interrupted by the arrival of Inspector Lord, who suspects foul play and begins his investigation. The mystery deepens as ‘Clarissa' tries to convince the bumbling inspector that no murder has occurred. Go spend a couple of hours at The Adobe and learn who the murderer is in a surprising reveal! Such fun!