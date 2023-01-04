Actors Studio 66 Presents COPENHAGEN By Michael Frayn

Albuquerque's Actors Studio 66 (AS66), will start the 2023 calendar year with its production of Copenhagen, written by Michael Frayn. This is the 2nd main stage show in AS66's '22-'23 Season.



Regional actors will be performing; (Actors' Equity member) Mathew Zimmerer portrays Neil Bohr; Wendy Scott, his wife, Margarethe, with Jay Hobson in the role of Werner Heisenberg.



Copenhagen is a Tony Award winning play, first performed in 1998. The three characters reunite after death to relive and better understand the fateful and final meeting between the two physicists, Bohr and Heisenberg in 1941, during World War II.



AS66 has a relationship with its home state of New Mexico and this play highlights the State's involvement with the "atomic age" since its early research and development days.



As relevant today as it was 75 years ago, the risks associated with atomic weapons, given the current conflict in Ukraine, continue to remind us of the ever-looming possibility of nuclear proliferation.



Director Matt Heath says of the play, "Never would I have thought I would be interested in a play about physics, but once I started it, I found I couldn't put it down. It is a play about physics, and science, yes, but so much more. It's also about the politics around the morality of the atomic age, contentious and competitive friendships and the previously very strong friendship that was rendered untenable. It is a complex piece, and I am thrilled to have a trio of superb actors who will bring this compelling story to life."

Copenhagen opens Friday, January 27th, 2023 (with a Preview performance on January 26th) and runs through Sunday, February 12th. The theater's Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows are performed at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees are at 2pm.



All shows are performed at the Black Cat Theatre space at 3011-13 Monte Vista Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Seating is general admission and tickets are $20. If available, tickets may be purchased at the door, but patrons are encouraged to obtain them in advance through our website (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217098®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.actorsstudio66.org%2Fticketing?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1).