UNBELIEVABLE Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2026

Most people have at least one fantastical story —the kind that makes others question if that really, truly, happened. Thanks to an unconventional life, Lucy Best has collected more than most.

In her latest one-woman show, Best will take you on a rollercoaster ride through the embarrassing, the unexpected, and the downright hilarious moments that make up the rich tapestry of her life.

Did you know bisexuals are real? Have you met anyone else who held a baby dolphin as it died?

Expect clowning, impressions, and plenty of laughs.

“I'm often asked how much of my content is real. All of it! Honestly? I couldn't make this sh!t up!” – Lucy Best

Recent Credits Include:

Unbelievable, Perth Fringe World 2026

Unbelievable, Melbourne Fringe 2025

Love-aoke: Newcastle Fringe and The Motley Bauhaus 2025

Disgraceful Christmas: PiP Cabaret Festival and The Butterfly Club 2024

Unbridled: Newcastle Fringe 2024, Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 and The Butterfly Club 2021

Disgraceful: Wynnum Fringe, Sydney Fringe, North Australian Festival of Arts, Flazeda Hub Canberra, and Adelaide Fringe 2023, and The Motley Bauhaus and The Butterfly Club, 2022

No Holes Barred: Adelaide Fringe 2023

Performances run 12-15 March 2026. Tickets are from $15 plus booking fee.