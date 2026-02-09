UNBELIEVABLE Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2026

Lucy Best to showcase her storytelling prowess in UNBELIEVABLE, a personal and humorous performance at Adelaide Fringe 2026.
Most people have at least one fantastical story —the kind that makes others question if that really, truly, happened. Thanks to an unconventional life, Lucy Best has collected more than most.
In her latest one-woman show, Best will take you on a rollercoaster ride through the embarrassing, the unexpected, and the downright hilarious moments that make up the rich tapestry of her life.
Did you know bisexuals are real? Have you met anyone else who held a baby dolphin as it died?
Expect clowning, impressions, and plenty of laughs.
“I'm often asked how much of my content is real. All of it! Honestly? I couldn't make this sh!t up!” – Lucy Best
Performances run 12-15 March 2026. Tickets are from $15 plus booking fee.
