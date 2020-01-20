The Showmen are Returning to Adelaide for the 2020 Fringe

After sell-out seasons at the 2015, 2016 and 2018 Melbourne Magic Festivals, and celebrated performances at the Melbourne Fringe and Perth's Fringe World, award winning magic duo The Showmen are returning to Adelaide to take magic to a whole new level with two productions at the 2020 Fringe.

From 14 February - March 1 in The Phoenix @ Masonic Lodge, Gluttony The Showmen will present Adults Only Magic Show (18+ only) and each weekend from 15 February - 15th March in The Empire Theatre, Gluttony they'll perform for children and families in the updated return of their multi-award winning Greatest Magic Show.

The Showmen are charismatic comic magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume who met in 2014 and made a name for themselves with their unique blend of magic, comedy and theatre. They have been compared to Vegas' most iconic magicians, Penn & Teller.

Sam Hume says, 'Adults Only Magic Show will combine fireworks, circus, illusions, comedy with a killer soundtrack and more than a touch of spice. We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of Adelaide have never seen anything like this before!'

The Showmen with their brand new spectacle to deliver laughs, drama, danger, never-before-seen tricks, raucous routines and mind-bending illusions in a jam-packed 60-minute spectacular.

Sam says, 'The Greatest Magic Show, which is anything but a typical children's magic show will have will have a bunch of amazing new tricks for 2020. The show was a sell-out success at Melbourne's Spiegeltent, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and most recently Sydney Fringe where we were awarded the 2019 Best in Fringe Kids at the festival.

'We are bringing brand new magic, a crazy circus stunt that has to be seen to be believed; and a brand new character - The Ringmaster! Incredible illusions, circus artistry, and shooting an unsuspecting 'furry friend' out of a cannon are just some of the things that make this family-friendly magic show the greatest.

As an added bonus, every child who attends the show will receive a FREE MAGIC WAND on entry and have their chance to take a photo with the stars of the show after the performance.

Adults Only Magic Show is restricted to ages 18+

Venue:

The Phoenix @ Masonic Lodge, Gluttony

Dates:

14th February - 1st March (no shows Monday), 8:40pm

Prices:

Adults $33; Concession $27; Preview $25; Cheap Tuesday $20

Bookings:

www.adelaidefringe.com.au

The Greatest Magic Show

Venue:

The Empire Theatre, Gluttony

Date/Time:

Feb 15/16, 22/23, 29/Mar 1, 7/8/9, 14/15

Tickets:

Adult $25; Concession $23; Family $85; Groups 6+ $20

Bookings:

www.adelaidefringe.com.au





