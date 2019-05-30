The Cabaret Fringe Festival Starts Today!

The Cabaret Fringe Festival kicks off today with a fascinating line-up of shows around Adelaide to showcase the diversity of expression that makes cabaret such a popular and accessible art-form.

The twelfth annual program launching on Friday 31 May, a range of 25 shows will light the stage across eight venues between 1 - 29 June, including Gluttony at Masonic Lodge.

Louise Blackwell and The French Set are back after a hugely popular and highly acclaimed 2019 Adelaide Fringe season with their award-winning show A NIGHT IN PARIS. A heartfelt musical celebration of Paris and the artists of the great French chanson tradition. See them live at Gluttony (Masonic Lodge) from 31 May and 1 June.

Song, Sex and Sugar! Australia's singing cook Michelle Pearson turns up the heat in her multi award-winning musical food cabaret Just Desserts. Featuring a live rock-pop powered soundtrack, this sensual chanteuse explores empowerment, social pressure and desire. Includes Dessert! Michelle will be at the Gluttony (Masonic Lodge) from 31 May and 1 June at 8:15pm.

After a sell out season at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe, Zooma Zooma are back to bring you another show filled with their unique blend of Jazz, Vegas and Italy. Featuring vocalist, Anthony Leppa, and violin maestro, Julian Ferraretto. High-energy jazz with a cheeky wink, don't miss it Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June at Gluttony (Masonic Lodge)!

The sassy, suburban showgirls of Choo La La step onto the stage, some for the very first time, to present a Choo Choo Cheeky Cabaret! An array of visual delights awaits you in a show full of a little bit of jazz and a lot of pizzazz! With special guest appearances from their male counterparts, Bo La La, see the show Saturday 1 June at The Parks Theatre.

Co-founder Paul Boylon said, "We have an incredible opening weekend lined up for Cabaret Fringe Festival 2019! From cabaret to burlesque, and jazz to dessert, the amazing talent we have in Adelaide will be on show throughout the entire month of June!"

The Cabaret Fringe Association Inc is committed to creating open-access events and other opportunities for cabaret artists, producers and venue operators to present work to both city and rural audiences in South Australia. The cornerstone event for Cabaret Fringe Inc is an annual open-platform festival, promoting accessible pathways for audiences to experience emerging and established cabaret artists, and to enabling income-generating opportunities for artists.

"We invite you to put on a coat, brave the cold and enjoy the cabaret, while supporting some fantastic Adelaide performers... old chum!" concluded Boylon.

The Cabaret Fringe Festival is starting the 2019 season off with a bang, with some great acts in the first week. Don't miss out on these amazing performances, and check out the other brilliant performers to come in the stellar 2019 program.

For more information, go to http://www.cabaretfringefestival.com/.





