THE BOOK OF MORMON Adds Adelaide Preview Performance On 25 June

An additional preview was announced today for the upcoming Adelaide season of The Book of Mormon, on Tuesday 25 June at 7:30pm at the Festival Theatre. This will be the first chance for fans to see the much-anticipated Broadway smash hit in Adelaide. All tickets for this special preview will cost only $20.00 and go on sale at 9am on Thursday 20 June at the Festival Centre.

Tickets for this preview performance are only available in person through the Adelaide Festival Centre box office which will open at 9am on Thursday 20 June. Fans are encouraged to queue up as early as possible since tickets will be allocated on a strictly 'first come-first served' basis. Up to two tickets may be purchased per customer and valid ID must be shown during the transaction (this ID will be used for identification on the day of the performance). All tickets are subject to availability and cannot be re-sold.

The Book of Mormon has notched up 907 Australian performances since opening at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2017 for a one year run, before moving to the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 2018 where it played for a further year. The sold out Brisbane season closed on 1 June.

Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, The Book of Mormon set a record for the highest grossing on-sale of any musical theatre production in Sydney's history with more than 45,000 tickets sold by the end of the first day of public sales, and is the highest grossing musical in the Princess Theatre's 159-year history in Melbourne.

At the 2017 Helpmann Awards, The Book of Mormon was crowned winner of the coveted Best Musical award, while Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw were awarded Best Direction of a Musical.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced in Australia by Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost.

Tickets available now at BookOfMormonMusical.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You