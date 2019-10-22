SHREK THE MUSICAL Celebrates Children's Week With Ticket Offer

To celebrate this week's National Children's Week across Australia, the lavish and fun multi-million dollar musical comedy SHREK THE MUSICAL is offering a special deal for families. For every full priced adult ticket purchased for evening performances of SHREK THE MUSICAL from 1-8 January, a free ticket for a child 15 years and under will be offered. This offer is available from the link at www.shrekthemusical.com.au/childrensweek until the end of National Children's Week on 27 October.

SHREK THE MUSICAL will play at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star for six weeks only from 1 January 2020, followed by seasons at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 16 February and at the Lyric Theatre, Brisbane from 9 May.

"SHREK THE MUSICAL is the ideal show to introduce children to the magic of theatre," said John Frost. "It is such a wonderful story for families to share, and brought to life on stage in such a colourful and magical way. We're sure that once kids fall in love with SHREK THE MUSICAL, they will come back to see many more shows in the future."

The fairy-tale cast of this wonderful show in Sydney is led by Ben Mingay as Shrek, Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad, Nat Jobe as Donkey and Marcia Hines as the Dragon.

Taking on a multitude of roles within the fairy-tale realm are Ross Chisari (as Little Pig), Annie Chiswell (Ugly Duckling), Benjamin Colley (Pied Piper), Andy Conaghan (Wolf), Denise Devlin (Mama Bear), Mackenzie Dunn (Swing), Blake Erickson (Papa Bear), Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Gingy), Hollie James (Swing), Rubin Matters (Peter Pan), Sarah Murr (Fairy Godmother), Joshua Robson (Little Pig), Monique Sallé (Red Riding Hood), Tom Sharah (Little Pig), Leigh Sleightholme (Swing), Suzanne Steele (Wicked Witch), Rhys Velasquez (Swing), Caleb Vines (Pinocchio) and Sascha Wykes (Baby Bear).

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. When it was launched, the film Shrek was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the #1 highest grossing animated film and the #3 highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time.

SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre - not a handsome prince - shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a SHORT temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand ... and his name is Shrek.

Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, the New York Times has proclaimed SHREK THE MUSICAL as "True Happiness!". The show has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, receiving 8 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk nominations, 10 Outer Critics Circle nominations, 3 Drama League nominations and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

SHREK THE MUSICAL is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun for everyone!





