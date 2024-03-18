POTTED POTTER Will Make Adelaide Return in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International hit POTTED POTTER has been seen by over a million muggles worldwide, and in 2024 returns to Australia for its fifth tour playing in the Adelaide Festival Centre for three shows only from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May. The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.

This show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic! This gloriously silly show that casts the perfect spell over the audience falls on the talented shoulders of SCOTT HOATSON and Brendan Murphy, whose own solo parody shows have been hits of the fringes in Adelaide and Edinburgh.

Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2006, and has toured internationally, played multiple West End and off-Broadway seasons, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. It is currently in the fifth year of a residency at Horseshoe Casino on the famous Las Vegas Strip, which won two Best Of Las Vegas awards when it opened in 2019.