OzAsia Festival Expands to Four Weekends Across Adelaide This Spring

Australia’s leading contemporary arts festival engaging with Asia, OzAsia Festival, will return to Adelaide this spring with its most expansive program to date. Running from October 17 to November 9, the 2025 edition will span four weekends, activating venues across the city including Adelaide Town Hall, Her Majesty's Theatre, Odeon Theatre, the Adelaide Botanic Gardens, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Curated by Festival Director Joon-Yee Kwok, the 2025 festival will feature six world premieres, four Australian premieres, and eight Adelaide premieres, with over 200 artists from 14 countries. This year’s lineup includes everything from intimate storytelling and live music to outdoor performances, family-friendly installations, and immersive dance, theatre, and visual art experiences.

Highlights include GRAMMY-winning pianist Hiromi with PUBLIQuartet in a one-night-only chamber jazz concert, William Yang’s new autobiographical work Milestone, the return of The Human Expression Dance Company with Searching Blue, and Australian Dance Theatre's world premiere of Two Blood. Audiences can also look forward to Opera for the Dead, a cyber-opera reimagining grief rituals; The Mixed-Race Tape by Kultar Ahluwalia; and Elsewhere in India, a surreal Indian electro-nightclub experience.

The popular Moon Lantern Trail will return to Tarntanya Wama/Pinky Flat with new workshops and family programming, while Lucky Dumpling Market will offer international cuisine and free concerts at Elder Park. Other crowd-pleasers include the return of Weekend of Words, curated by Sami Shah, Hongdae in Adelaide for K-pop and Korean food fans, and AnimeGO!, a celebration of anime and manga culture.

Visual art installations will be featured at multiple sites, including Victoria Garcia’s solo exhibition UNITY, and the Botanic Gardens' Tails from the Coasts paired with a multisensory adventure called Hu木an. Dozens of additional performances, workshops, and masterclasses round out the festival.

Early bird specials are available through July 27. For tickets and program updates, visit www.ozasiafestival.com.au.