New Entertainment Venue Set to Open in August

Secret Sounds, Live Nation, Five Four Entertainment, and the team behind Brisbane's successful Fortitude Music Hall and The Triffid venues have announced details to launch a new live music venue - Hindley Street Music Hall. Set to become one of Adelaide's premier live music hubs, the 1800-capacity venue will also include a separate street level nightclub and restaurant.

Set to open in August 2022, Hindley Street Music Hall will be a ground-breaking entertainment precinct for the city of Adelaide, acting as a hub for domestic and international touring artists. The venue will provide standing, seated and cabaret arrangements, offering capacities of 800 to 1800. Accommodating lovers of comedy, theatre and all music genres, the new music hall hopes to contribute to Hindley Street's vibrant arts, music, and social scene, as well as its amazing dining and bar culture.

The venue will be located at 149 Hindley Street, in the heart of Adelaide's energetic nightlife and live entertainment scene. The $6 million project is a large-scale redevelopment of the previous HQ nightclub that will transform the interior and exterior of the building, both structurally and aesthetically. Production specifications and room design will enhance the audio and visual experience for both artists and patrons. The new split-level design will provide a great viewing experience to fans in all parts of the venue.

The launch of this new project will create at least 60 direct employment opportunities and pathways for industry professionals, and numerous positive economic impacts to other local businesses in the South Australian hospitality and live music ecosystems.

Secret Sounds is Australia's largest festival promotor (Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival) and tours some of the world's biggest artists, including Mark Ronson, London Grammar, Flight Facilities, Bernard Fanning, The Strokes, Gorillaz, Liam Gallagher, and more. The company has strong ties to South Australia through Spin Off Festival which launched in 2012, and this year in November will debut the brand-new Harvest Rock Festival.

Paul Piticco, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Secret Sounds said: "South Australia is the State of Art and I have long-admired the value that SA puts on culture and social infrastructure. Our plan is to build one of the best music halls right here on Hindley Street, and to also do our bit filling it with the greatest local and international talent."

Venue co-owner and Powderfinger band member John Collins has always felt strongly connected to Adelaide, with the band penning a track called 'Hindley Street' on their 1998 album Internationalist.

John Collins, Venue Director said: "I'm stoked to be bringing my experience and passion to a city I've always truly loved. We've spent a lot of time on the design of the venue ensuring the relationship between the performer and the audience is the best it can be, and to create an incredibly intimate space where fans feel super close and connected to the artist. I want the Hindley St Music Hall to really contribute to Adelaide's music culture and become an artist and fan-favourite for years to come."

Live Nation has a global venue portfolio of over 300 live entertainment venues, including the Palais Theatre in Melbourne and Spark Arena in Auckland, which have unrivalled access to local and International Artists.

Live Nation's experience will assist the venue in attracting the highest calibre of performers to music fans in South Australia.

Roger Field, President Live Nation Asia Pacific, said: "Hindley Street Music Hall will be a great new addition to our venues across Australia. The venue will ensure the continued development of the city's incredible live entertainment scene and will attract amazing performances for local music fans to enjoy while also creating jobs for the local community."

Five Four Entertainment has grown into one of South Australia's largest concert and festival promotors. They run various large scale music festivals in South Australia, including Spin Off Festival and St Jerome's Laneway Festival. In 2019, Five Four opened Lion Arts Factory a purpose built 500 capacity music venue. Located on North Terrace, the venue is an award-winning premier medium size venue.

Craig Lock, Founder of Five Four Entertainment said: "As a proud South Australian who has worked in the local music industry for more than 10 years, I am extremely excited to be part of this project. Having a venue of this size and quality will no doubt increase the calibre of artists willing to play in SA. Music fans should be really excited about this venue cementing Adelaide as part of global touring circuit."

The venue is preparing to host several world-class acts, including UK electronic-pop duo Honne, the harmoniously interactive Pub Choir, and a slew of international and domestic talent yet to be announced.

The soon to be announced Official Launch Party of Hindley Street Music Hall will be "a celebration of South Australia's finest musical acts, both past and present as the focal point of the night" says Piticco.

