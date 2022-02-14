MATADOR Sabor De Amor Returns To Adelaide

After a sold out, award winning debut at Adelaide Fringe in 2022, MATADOR sabor de amor returns to this years' Adelaide Fringe from Friday 18th February - Sunday 20th March.

Inspired by a tale as old as time, MATADOR sabor de amor (a taste of love) is a fiery fusion of burlesque, dance and jaw-dropping circus acts. Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain; a tale of a love torn bull and the seductive Matador!

MATADOR sabor de amor returns this year with new acts, new costumes, and new original music as it takes us on an emotionally charged journey through love and its many faces.

A journey of self-discovery, identity, sexuality, lust, sex and passion, exploring the trials and tribulations of love, from the pain of unrequited love to the effects of infidelity on a relationship.

Above all else, MATADOR sabor de amor is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together.

Comprised of a colourful cast of 14 incredible performers, MATADOR sabor de amor features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. High energy commercial dance pieces, beautiful, touching contemporary and ballet acts as well as steamy Latin numbers intertwined with burlesque acts, pole dancing and dramatic aerial acts.

Performances run Friday 18th February to Sunday 20th March 2022.

Bookings:

Adelaide Fringe

Tickets: $78-$89