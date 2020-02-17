Green Tile Tango Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Perth based musicians and fellow composers Jen de Ness and Bill Atkinson bring their jazz cabaret Green Tile Tango, to their first Adelaide Fringe joined by four of Adelaide's hottest Tango dancers.

Everyone fits in at the Green Tile Tango Club, it's the place to be... seen.

Green Tile Tango is a fun, entertaining story that embraces the power of community to heal "love lost, love found, and love never really there". (WeekendNotes Fringeworld)

A visual and aural storytelling feast, with live music and hot tango dancing. Intertwining stories of a group of characters who frequent the Green Tile Tango Club come to life through fun, passionate storytelling, in a smorgasbord of original music and Tango dancing, crossed with French Cabaret and sing-a-longs for a night to remember! Sam gets his story, Jack gets his lesson, Esta and Michele find love, and we all belt out, 'Forget About Pierre' to help Jaquie reinvent herself.

Joining Jen and Bill for the first time, are some of Adelaide's best Tango Dancers, from Southern Cross Tango Club. Internationally respected dancers/choreographers, Adrienne and Andrew Gill are the directors of Southern Cross Tango club and are joined by one of their finest dance teachers, Tricia Miller and her partner, well loved and acclaimed comedian/performer/director Glynn Nicholas who now turns his talents to the art of Tango.

Jen de Ness is a highly skilled and soulful singer-songwriter and performer who gives her all at every show, from thousands of festival goers to intimate jazz clubs, Jen "knows how to entertain an audience" (Crazy Coqs London), is "completely mesmerising" (Pheasantry Club, London) and from the moment this "accomplished performer" steps on stage her "distinct style has the audience relaxing " (Glam Adelaide) "in the palm of her metaphorical Parisian evening gloves" (Weekend Notes 2019). Fellow composer/guitarist Bill Atkinson accompanies Jen with "superb guitar work" (Broadway World Review) and "complimentary harmonies" (Glam Adelaide).

Previous performances have received rave reviews in London and Nationally including Broadway World Review who concluded it to be "Top Quality Cabaret!" with "excellent song writing, magnificent singing and storytelling and very fine guitar playing".

Weekend Notes WA noted that while "the sold-out crowd was lapping it up and even getting involved in the deliberately tongue-in-cheek 'audience participation' moments" that there was also a "beautiful original composition which evoked gorgeous, romantic carousel vibes".

Australian Theatre Guide described their performance as "both polished and intimate", Glam Adelaide gave Jen's Nexus Show 4.5 Stars saying that "hopefully this accomplished performer will return to Adelaide soon" and Pheasantry Club in London said Jen is a "tour de force" and that her performance with her London jazz musicians, was "sultry, scintillating, and completely mesmerising."

Green Tile Tango will be performed for two Saturday night shows only on February 22nd at Port Noarlunga ArtsCentre and February 29th at the Auburn Old Courthouse in the Clare Valley.





