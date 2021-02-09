Get UDDERLY FABULOUS at A New Cabaret Show Suitable For The Whole Family

Australian opera singer and comedienne Nyssa Milligan has set out to create a unique cabaret show that can be enjoyed by adults and teens alike.

Written by Milligan and directed by Bobbie-Jean Henning (Power of The Dream, All Hail Me) the show, Udderly Fabulous, will be playing at Rhino Room's Drama Llama from 23 February to 6 March.

Nyssa has worked as a professional singer and voice artist for more than 10 years and has performed with Hans Zimmer, The Song Company and for Screen Australia. The Cabaret Cowgirl that she plays in the show is loosely based on herself, having grown up on a dairy farm just like the character.

She says of the show, 'Cabaret is almost always geared towards adults. It is such a wonderful genre; there is comedy, music and silliness all rolled into one and it's a shame that it very rarely is something young people get to interact with. Udderly Fabulous is a show about being yourself and chasing your dreams. It's about a person who struggles to figure out what she wants to do because she has too many ideas. Teenagers are at an age where they are constantly being asked 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'. We feel they will relate to this character and to the message of the show which is, it is OK to be more than one thing. We hope that families will come along to see this joyous show together".

Tickets may be purchased through FringeTix :

Full Price: $35.00 Concession: $25.00 Child: $20.00

Midweek Treat: $25.00 BankSA cardholder: $27.00 Companion Card: $0.00

Duration: 60 Minutes

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/220887816377702/