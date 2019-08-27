GIRL ASLEEP Returns To Adelaide Stage

Girl Asleep, Windmill's critically acclaimed coming-of-age theatre production that went on to be adapted into an internationally award-winning film, returns to the stage at the Adelaide Festival Centre next month.

Greta Driscoll is chronically shy and privately falling apart. Frozen in the spotlight of her fifteenth birthday, things go from bad to worse when a stranger arrives propelling her into a parallel place. Part fairytale and part lipstick-smeared vigilante escape, this is a girl's own adventure where heroism and gender implode in a unique and hilarious exposé of the often-painful, formative teen years.

With all school performances now sold out, only a handful of shows remain on sale for audiences to see the play that started the story.

Directed by Rosemary Myers, Matthew Whittet's script takes us back to the 1970s in full technicolour, with set and costumes from AACTA award-winning designer Jonathon Oxlade, a soundtrack and sound design by Luke Smiles, lighting design by Richard Vabre and movement from Gabrielle Nankivell.

Originally premiering in Adelaide during the 2014 Adelaide Festival as part of the Windmill Trilogy, Girl Asleep was later adapted into a feature film thanks to the Adelaide Film Festival's Hive Fund and premiered at the 2015 Film Festival to sell out audiences.

Windmill's first feature film went on to become a runaway success, screening in 114 cities across 25 countries, winning 12 national and international awards, including Most Popular Feature at the Adelaide Film Festival, The Age Critics Prize at MIFF, and the 2016 CinefestOZ.

Director Rosemary Myers says "At the heart of Girl Asleep is a rite-of-passage story focussed on the teenage years, this high stakes, often painful time of life that is also full of possibility as you begin to carve out your own place in the world.

"Through the film a large and diverse worldwide audience has now enjoyed our Girl Asleep story, many tapping into their inner teenager. The experience of returning to perform the show to a live audience is truly adrenaline-charged. This is its true home. We're so thrilled to present Girl Asleep again in Adelaide."

Ellen Steele (Big Bad Wolf, isthisyours? and State Theatre's The Club) returns to the role of Greta alongside original cast members Amber McMahon (School Dance, North by Northwest) and writer Matthew Whittet (School Dance, Fugitive) as her on stage parents, roles they also played in the film adaptation. They're joined by Sheridan Harbridge (Girl Asleep Belvoir, Rumpelstiltskin London, Muriel's Wedding The Musical) and Antoine Jelk (Beep, State Theatre's A View From The Bridge).

Book at BASS.net.au or call 131 246.





