Former Governor Of South Australia Hieu Van Le AC Becomes Adelaide Festival Centre Trustee

The Adelaide Festival Centre Trust (AFCT) has welcomed the appointment of Hieu Van Le AC as a Trustee.

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Chair Jim Hazel: "We welcome the guidance and leadership Hieu will bring to AFCT, and we are extremely fortunate that he will join us, with a view to him taking over from me as Chair early in 2022. His passion for multiculturalism and inclusion will help us take arts experiences to more South Australians in every part of the state and ensure Adelaide Festival Centre continues to be the true heart of the arts here in SA."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Hieu Van Le has been a long-time friend and champion of AFCT, particularly in his passion for our OzAsia Festival, of which he has been the Patron since its creation 14 years ago.

"Hieu has already made a great contribution to the arts in South Australia, and all of us here look forward to working with him to further build AFCT's reputation as a leading Asia Pacific cultural centre."

Hieu Van Le AC said he felt honoured by the appointment following a strong relationship with the AFCT for many years:

"I look forward to working with Douglas and the team as we take AFCT through the current challenges that COVID-19 continues to throw at us and return to the business of bringing entertainment and arts to all. This will involve working closely with all South Australians, from all backgrounds and walks of life and making sure that AFCT programs are as inclusive as possible."

Adelaide Festival Centre is South Australia's leading performing arts venue and presenter of theatre, dance, music, and exhibitions and is a leading Asia Pacific cultural centre. The riverbank venue hosts more than one million people a year within its theatres including Festival Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse, Space Theatre, Artspace and the recently redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre.

Adelaide Festival Centre presents and produces a year-round program of festivals including Adelaide Cabaret Festival, OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children's Festival and Adelaide Guitar Festival. It is committed to supporting and co-presenting some of the world's biggest touring shows and musicals, and to fostering SA ensembles and artists.