FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Returns in 2022 on Australian Tour

The hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody is finally touring Australia from May 2022. Yes, your friends are still there for you! Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will open in Adelaide on 4 May, followed by seasons in Hobart, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

"We had so much fun with the show on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane, and are excited to finally tour the show around Australia and share the hilarity with audiences, particularly with the addition of some new venues!," producer Sam Klingner said. "Come and see Friends! The Musical Parody - whether you're a Friends fan or not, you won't be disappointed!"

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody will be directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.

We hope this news makes your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+

Tour Dates

ADELAIDE

Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

Performance Dates: 4 - 15 May 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au or 131 246

HOBART

Venue: Wrest Point Entertainment Centre

Performance Dates: 20 - 21 May 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

WOLLONGONG

Venue: Illawarra Performing Arts Centre

Performance Dates: 26 - 28 May 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.merrigong.com.au or 02 4224 5999

SYDNEY

Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Performance Dates: 10 - 18 June 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.riversideparramatta.com.au or 02 8839 3399

CANBERRA

Venue: The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre

Performance Dates: 13 - 15 July 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 02 6275 2700

BRISBANE

Venue: The Tivoli

Performance Dates: 20 - 24 July 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

PERTH

Venue: Regal Theatre

Performance Dates: 9 - 11 September 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au or 1300 795 012

MELBOURNE

Venue: Athenaeum Theatre

Performance Dates: 23 November - 17 December 2022

Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90

Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au or 03 9650 1500