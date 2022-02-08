FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Returns in 2022 on Australian Tour
The national tour will open in Adelaide on 4 May, followed by seasons in Hobart, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.
The hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody is finally touring Australia from May 2022. Yes, your friends are still there for you! Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will open in Adelaide on 4 May, followed by seasons in Hobart, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.
Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.
"We had so much fun with the show on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane, and are excited to finally tour the show around Australia and share the hilarity with audiences, particularly with the addition of some new venues!," producer Sam Klingner said. "Come and see Friends! The Musical Parody - whether you're a Friends fan or not, you won't be disappointed!"
It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
Friends! The Musical Parody will be directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.
We hope this news makes your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.
Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+
Tour Dates
ADELAIDE
Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre
Performance Dates: 4 - 15 May 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au or 131 246
HOBART
Venue: Wrest Point Entertainment Centre
Performance Dates: 20 - 21 May 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
WOLLONGONG
Venue: Illawarra Performing Arts Centre
Performance Dates: 26 - 28 May 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.merrigong.com.au or 02 4224 5999
SYDNEY
Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Performance Dates: 10 - 18 June 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.riversideparramatta.com.au or 02 8839 3399
CANBERRA
Venue: The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre
Performance Dates: 13 - 15 July 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 02 6275 2700
BRISBANE
Venue: The Tivoli
Performance Dates: 20 - 24 July 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
PERTH
Venue: Regal Theatre
Performance Dates: 9 - 11 September 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au or 1300 795 012
MELBOURNE
Venue: Athenaeum Theatre
Performance Dates: 23 November - 17 December 2022
Ticket Price: $79.90 - $89.90
Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au or 03 9650 1500