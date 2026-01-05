Stefanie Rummel Brings SONGS FROM LIFE to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning singer Stefanie Rummel will come to Adelaide Fringe with Songs From Life. In this show, Rummel takes audiences on a musical journey from the cafés of Paris to the cabarets of Berlin, and the clubs of Manhattan. Featuring songs in the style of Piaf, Weill, Sondheim, and her own original works.

Through stories and songs, Stefanie ignites longing, laughter, and love — in a show that touches hearts and minds.

Performances

20.02.2026 - Woodville Muree Smith Hall - 8:30pm

21.02.2026 - TGI@ Dom Polski - 6:30pm

22.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 6:00pm

25.02.2026 - Gawler Civic Center Institute Hall - 8:00pm

26.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 7.20pm

27.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 7.20pm

28.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 7.20pm

01.03.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 6:00pm

03.03.2026 - The Ayers House - The Ballroom - 6:00pm

03.03.2026 - The Ayers House - The Ballroom - 9:00pm

About Stefanie Rummel

Europe’s award-winning cabaret singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel invites Adelaide Fringe audiences on a dazzling journey through music, laughter, and heartfelt storytelling.

In her Australian Premiere Songs from Life, Stefanie transports you from the cafés of Paris to the cabarets of Berlin and the clubs of Manhattan, weaving timeless songs by Piaf, Weill, and Sondheim with her own deeply personal compositions. Each performance is a spellbinding mix of elegance, emotion, and authenticity — an evening where the past and present meet in song.

Audiences around the world have been enchanted by her performances at festivals across Europe, the USA, and Australia, including the Adelaide Fringe, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Reykjavik Fringe, Sydney Fringe, and Living Records Festival. Her productions have earned multiple accolades, including Best Chansons, Best Music Video, and Best Composer.

With her magnetic stage presence, luminous voice, and gift for storytelling through song, Stefanie Rummel brings a truly European sensibility to the cabaret stage — sophisticated yet intimate, classic yet full of surprise.