Stefanie Rummel Brings SONGS FROM LIFE to Adelaide Fringe

The show features songs in the style of Piaf, Weill, Sondheim, and her own original works.
Award-winning singer Stefanie Rummel will come to Adelaide Fringe with Songs From Life. In this show, Rummel takes audiences on a musical journey from the cafés of Paris to the cabarets of Berlin, and the clubs of Manhattan. Featuring songs in the style of Piaf, Weill, Sondheim, and her own original works.
Through stories and songs, Stefanie ignites longing, laughter, and love — in a show that touches hearts and minds.
20.02.2026 - Woodville Muree Smith Hall - 8:30pm
21.02.2026 - TGI@ Dom Polski - 6:30pm
22.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 6:00pm
25.02.2026 - Gawler Civic Center Institute Hall - 8:00pm
26.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 7.20pm
27.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 7.20pm
28.02.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 7.20pm
01.03.2026 - TGI@ Adelaide Townhall - 6:00pm
03.03.2026 - The Ayers House - The Ballroom - 6:00pm
03.03.2026 - The Ayers House - The Ballroom - 9:00pm
Europe’s award-winning cabaret singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel invites Adelaide Fringe audiences on a dazzling journey through music, laughter, and heartfelt storytelling.
In her Australian Premiere Songs from Life, Stefanie transports you from the cafés of Paris to the cabarets of Berlin and the clubs of Manhattan, weaving timeless songs by Piaf, Weill, and Sondheim with her own deeply personal compositions. Each performance is a spellbinding mix of elegance, emotion, and authenticity — an evening where the past and present meet in song.
Audiences around the world have been enchanted by her performances at festivals across Europe, the USA, and Australia, including the Adelaide Fringe, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Reykjavik Fringe, Sydney Fringe, and Living Records Festival. Her productions have earned multiple accolades, including Best Chansons, Best Music Video, and Best Composer.
With her magnetic stage presence, luminous voice, and gift for storytelling through song, Stefanie Rummel brings a truly European sensibility to the cabaret stage — sophisticated yet intimate, classic yet full of surprise.
Videos