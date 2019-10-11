Chamber Music Adelaide Presents On The Terrace 2019

On Sunday 27th October between 11am and 4pm, On The Terrace takes over the North Terrace cultural precinct for a full day of free performances by the best of South Australia's chamber music talents, presented by Chamber Music Adelaide in collaboration with the Art Gallery of SA, SA Museum, State Library of SA and the Migration Museum.

Australian premieres will be showcased in diverse performances featuring Adelaide Baroque, The Firm, Recitals Australia, Soundstream New Music, Kegelstatt Ensemble, Ensemble Galante, Various People Inc, and guest artists performing repertoire from Baroque to contemporary. 15 minute musical vignettes will take place in galleries and foyers across the Art Gallery of SA, SA Museum, State Library of SA and the Migration Museum.

Chamber Music Adelaide Chair, Cheryl Pickering, said she was thrilled to welcome a special feature this year, "The Opera Scenes Project, Elder Conservatorium", performed throughout the day in the Migration Museum Chapel. This performance has been made possible with support from the Helpmann Academy and the Elder Conservatorium.

The Migration Museum courtyard will also be activated with independent SA food producers to complement performances in the adjoining spaces.

As part of CMA's philosophy of inclusivity, On the Terrace will provide artist-lead Touch Tours to allow blind and vision impaired patrons to feel the instruments and to discern the different sounds and tones each instrument makes.

On the Terrace is a an award-winning free event that can be enjoyed by families of all ages and is a key South Australian chamber music event.





