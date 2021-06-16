CABARET DE PARIS Will Tour Australia in August and October

Be transported by the atmosphere and excitement of a Parisian-themed revue with a parade of first-class entertainers and the daring beauty of exquisitely bejewelled dancers as the stage Spectacular Cabaret De Paris comes to Adelaide, Perth and Sydney.

Cabaret De Paris celebrates old-fashioned showgirl glamour combined with the skill of adagio dancers, aerial pole artistry, comedy circus performers, quick change acts, illusionists, and of course the famous French Cancan Dancers!

Don't miss your chance to fall under the charm of Australia's Leading Lady, Rhonda Burchmore, the legendary showgirl and singer who has performed across the world from London's West End to New York's Broadway, from the Sydney Opera House to the Sydney Myer Music Bowl.

Rhonda said, "Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamt of being on stage with those glorious showgirls from the Moulin Rouge and Lido cabaret. Finally my dream has come true, and I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the spectacular Cabaret De Paris to sing, dance and entertain you in this super glamorous and breathtakingly beautiful show"

Rhonda will be joined by the absolute crème de la crème of Australia's leading showgirls, who have graced the stages of Moulin Rouge, the Lido and other French cabaret revues in this spectacular 90-minute production. The show also includes acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd who will perform some of his greatest illusions, mind-boggling disappearances and incredible magic that will keep the entire audience entranced.

Producer and performer Michael Boyd said, "I am absolutely thrilled to bring back Cabaret de Paris and our new leading lady Rhonda Burchmore. She brings new French cabaret songs and even a burlesque strip number, oohh la la! In the Encore tour we are going bigger than ever with some brand-new numbers, elaborate costumes, feathers, jewels and sequins that barely cover. With current world events we all need pure escapism, and Cabaret de Paris delivers just that and more - pure indulgence and entertainment at its best."

Cabaret de Paris is choreographed by Todd Patrick, one of Australia's dance leaders who began his formidable career with Disney, before working for Versace, Dior, Issey Miyaki, Gucci and Chanel, across Europe and Asia, along with some exciting new acts by acclaimed choreographer Matt Browning.

This is pure Paris spectacle that you will never forget - a show that pays tribute to the most famous cabarets in France all rolled in to one dazzling revue!

"A burlesque-hip hop-circus mash-up, a glamorous package of exotic dancers, illusionists, adagio performers and a razor-sharp resident clown" - XS Entertainment

"A fun, old-fashioned, glamorous burlesque extravaganza" - In Daily, Adelaide

"A truly magnificent evening's entertainment which brought a world-class show from Paris" - Aussietheatre.com

*Note: Cabaret De Paris is a Burlesque Topless Revue show, some aspects may offend - viewer discretion advised

Tour Dates

ADELAIDE

Venue: Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Dates & Time: 13 - 14 August

Tickets: Pre-sale from 16 June with tickets on sale to the general public from 21 June

Bookings: adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au or 131 246

PERTH

Venue: His Majesty's Theatre, Perth

Dates & Time: 27 - 28 August

Tickets: Pre-sale from 16 June with tickets on sale to the general public from 21 June

Bookings: ptt.wa.gov.au or (08) 6212 9292

SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre, Sydney

Dates & Time: 22 - 23 October

Tickets: Pre-sale from 23 June with tickets on sale to the general public from 28 June

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or (02) 9267 3234