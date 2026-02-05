Bald Eagles to Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Fringe Show at The Ark

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adelaide cover band Bald Eagles will mark 20 years of performing with a one-night-only Fringe show titled ONE OF THOSE CRAZY NIGHTS at The Ark at Arkaba Hotel. The performance will take place on Sunday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

Formed in 2006, Bald Eagles has performed extensively across Australia in theatres, showrooms, wineries, and pubs, selling more than 20,000 tickets over two decades. The band has also appeared regularly at the Adelaide Fringe since 2009, where its shows have frequently sold out.

The group is led by front-line performers Alan Rosewarne and Col Koch, and includes musicians George Klironomos, Gary Isaacs, Lainie Jamieson, Dave Branton, and Bob Armitage, along with string players Catherine Hannaford and Kathryn Angus. The ensemble performs music from the Eagles’ catalogue, alongside selections by contemporaneous artists including Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan.

Rosewarne and Koch bring backgrounds in arts leadership and major event production, with Koch previously involved in the founding of WOMADelaide and Rosewarne associated with the Adelaide Fringe venue The GC.

Tickets for ONE OF THOSE CRAZY NIGHTS are available through Fringetix.