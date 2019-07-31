Adelaide Fringe Registrations Open Today!

The Adelaide Fringe invites all artists to register for the Fringe's 60th anniversary.

Artist registrations are open from August 1 2019 to September 25 2019, with on-sale dates beginning on August 7 2019.

In 2019 Adelaide Fringe had a total of 7,012 artists and 1,318 events, making it the biggest Fringe in the organisation's history. Adelaide Fringe has something for everyone with artists performing across a variety of genres such as Cabaret, Visual Arts, Dance, Music, Comedy and so much more!

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said "Artist registrations are an exciting part of Fringe preparation, we love seeing new artists and acts involving themselves in the Fringe each year. I strongly encourage anyone thinking of showing at Adelaide Fringe to register, so many brilliant careers have been leveraged from the event. In 2019 artist registrations hit an all-time high and we are expecting another record breaking year in 2020."

As part of registrations for both artists and venues, information sessions are still being held around South Australia and in Edinburgh.

Artist Information Session - Edinburgh August 8 and August 23

Artist Information Session -Tanunda August 7

For more information about the Adelaide Fringe artist registrations click here.

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe will run from 14 February to 15 March. For more information about the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund, please visit adelaidefringe.com.au.





