Great Detectives Marks 12 Years with HEIST! CAMERA! ACTION! at Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Preachrs Productions will return to the Great Detectives franchise for Adelaide Fringe in 2026 with Heist! Camera! Action!, an all-new, never-before-seen adventure marking 12 years of intrigue, comedy and suspense. Performances run March 4–14, 2026.

Paying loving tribute to the golden age of 1950s radio drama, Great Detectives has captivated audiences around Australia for more than a decade. Now, for what will be the final season for the foreseeable future, the critically acclaimed series returns with two brand new mysteries full of twists, laughs and high-stakes hijinks.

Fan favourite private eye Candy Matson and insurance investigator Johnny Dollar are back, navigating two dangerous new cases that collide crime, comedy and chaos. As always, audiences will be immersed in the thrill of a live 1950s radio recording, complete with rapid-fire dialogue, ingenious sound effects, comic mishaps and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

The series has also been recognised with seven Broadway World Sydney Theatre Award nominations and 5 Broadway World Adelaide Theatre Award nominations, including Best Play.

This new production features a cast of award-winning and critically acclaimed Australian performers, led once again by Tate Simpson and Eden Trebilco, under the direction of writer-director Benjamin Maio Mackay. Great Detectives: Heist! Camera! Action! delivers everything fans love about Great Detectives, with bigger laughs, sharper twists and entirely new stories created especially for this Adelaide Fringe.

With a strictly limited season, audiences are urged not to miss what will be the last chance for some time to experience a Great Detectives mystery live.