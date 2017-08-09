West End's Gary Milner Completes Cast of THE FIX: IN CONCERT at Feinstein's/54 Below

As previously announced, Feinstein's/54 Below will present the timely rock musical The Fix: In Concert for one night only, featuring an all-star cast, on Wednesday, August 9th at 9:30pm.

West End star Gary Milner (Broadway: Doctor Zhivago, West End: Mamma Mia, Love Story) completes the starry ensemble as Reed Chandler, husband to Violet Chandler, played by Milner's real life spouse, Sally Ann Triplett (Broadway: The Last Ship, Finding Neverland, West End: Anything Goes, Mamma Mia). Mark Evans (West End: Wicked, Ghost, The Book of Mormon. NYC: Finian's Raindbow), who recently played Cal at The Signature, will reprise his role. Also featured are Broadway's David Cantor (Original Cast of Evita) as Uncle Grahame, Kristen Gehling as Tina and Justin Randolph as Peter.

Timely as ever, this black comedy features a driving, riveting rock score from Dana P. Rowe, with book and lyrics by John Dempsey (Witches of Eastwick, Zombie Prom). The Fix is a biting, dark and laugh-out-loud satire of the presidential election process. The musical originally opened at London's Donmar Warehouse in 1997 and was nominated for four Olivier awards and most recently enjoyed an acclaimed run at Washington D.C.'s Signature Theatre.

The Fix opens with the scandalous death of a Presidential shoo-in. Distraught and desperate to stay in the political spotlight, the Senator's wife and brother set their sights on his young, pot-smoking son. Young Cal Chandler can't even fathom the twists and turns that this political roller coaster will take. All he can do is hold on and hope for the best.

Also featured in the one night only concert are Arianna Armon, Thomas Dieter, Suzanne Dressler, Val Moranto, Paul Thomas Ryan and Patrick K. Walsh.

The Wednesday, August 9th, 9:30pm concert is presented by the team behind the popular Second Act Series, Steven Carl McCasland and James Horan, who brought Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon, 70, Girls, 70, Nick & Nora, and Eating Raoul to New York's hottest supper club. The evening features Musical Direction by Horan and Direction by McCasland. Tickets, beginning at $30, are available now at 54below.com/events/the-fix-in-concert or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

