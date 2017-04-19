VIDEO: The Battle of Fundraising? Glenn Close and SUNSET BOULEVARD Crash HAMILTON

There's a battle happening, and this time it's not in Yorktown. The competition part of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Easter Bonnet Competition fundraising reached a new level last night between the casts of Sunset Boulevard and Hamilton.

In response to Glenn Close auctioning off her own lashes in support of BC/EFA, Brian D'Arcy James, Taran Killam, and the Hamilton cast thought it would be perfect to auction off their own take: a poster of Glenn holding a sign saying "Lashes for Cash" signed by the entire Hamilton company. What comes next? Check out the video below to find out!

