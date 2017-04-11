VIDEO: On This Day, April 11; The Heat is On! The Original Production of MISS SAIGON Opens on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1991, the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened, gaining legendary status, critical acclaim, and making a star out of its leading lady, Lea Salonga.

Since its London world premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's epic musical Miss Saigon has become one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened with what was the largest advance sale in Broadway history ($37 million).

The show went on to play for nearly ten years and 4,063 performances seen by more than 5.9 million people. Miss Saigon has been performed in 28 countries, over 300 cities in 15 different languages, has won over 40 awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and been seen by over 35 million people worldwide.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

The new production of Miss Saigon opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, before re-claiming its place on Broadway with the show's first New York revival.

Re-live all the magic of the original production with their performance from the 1991 Tony Awards, starring Jonathan Pryce.

