VIDEO Flashback: Musical Performances from Stars of THE FLASH/SUPERGIRL Musical Episode

The SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode, airing Tuesday, March 21st on The CW, will feature Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister. In addition, the episode will feature the original song "Runnin' Home to You," penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN) and the original song "Super Friends" penned by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom and performed by Gustin and Melissa Benoist.



As theater fans eagerly await the episode premiere, BWW takes a look back at musical performance highlights from the all-star cast!

"I'll Cover You" sung by Tom Collins (Jesse L. Martin) and Angel Dumott Schunard (Wilson Jermaine Heredia) in the 2005 Movie Musical "Rent"

In 2012, Jeremy Jordan and the Broadway cast of Disney's NEWSIES performed "Seize the Day" and "Santa Fe" on Good Morning America



In the 1973 big screen adaptation of GODSPELL, Victor Garber starred as Jesus and David Haskell as John the Baptist. Watch a clip from the film below:

In his role as Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical dramedy GLEE, Darren Criss performed "Teenage Dream." Watch the video below:

Before she was 'Supergirl', Melissa Benoist starred as Marley Rose on FOX's GLEE. Below, check out her cover of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" from the series:

Before he was 'The Flash', Grant Gustin starred as Sebatian Smythe on FOX's GLEE. Below, watch his cover of the Michael Jackson classic "Smooth Criminal" from the series:

Don't miss THE FLASH/SUPERGIRL musical episode airing tomorrow, March 21st. The episode is described as follows: "Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose SUPERGIRL (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises THE FLASH and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can't cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end."

