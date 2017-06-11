VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds & More Honored in TONY AWARDS In Memoriam Segment

2017 AWARDS SEASON
Debbie Reynolds, Gene Wilder, Florence Henderson, James Nederlander more legends of Broadway were honored during the In Memoriam segment of the 70th Annual TONY AWARDS. Watch the video below.

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey hosted THE 71st ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This was Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys.

This year marked the 71st anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 18th consecutive year.

