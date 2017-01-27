VIDEO: Danny DeVito Talks Broadway Debut in Arthur Miller's THE PRICE

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Danny DeVito talked about making his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's The Price. "I play a furniture dealer with a Yiddish accent" he explained. Later, the actor shared some behind-the-scenes stories about filming his hit TV classic TAXI and recalls the time Jimmy's mom interrupted Robert DeNiro's Broadway play with noisy candy wrappers. Watch the appearance below!

Golden Globe & Emmy nominee DeVito makes his Broadway debut as "Gregory Solomon" alongside John Turturro as "Victor Franz," Tony Shalhoub as "Walter Franz" and Jessica Hecht as "Esther Franz" in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney.

Arthur Miller's The Price will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 16, and open officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Turturro) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub), and the wily furniture dealer (DeVito) hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

